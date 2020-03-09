Current research: Vertical Lift Module Market to 2025 details the global analysis

Vertical Lift Module Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecast by End-user Industry, is expected to grow to US$ 1667.6 million by 2025 from US$ 743.8 million in 2016.

The "Vertical Lift Module Market to 2025 by End-users (Automotive, Electronics, E-Commerce, Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics, Aerospace, Retail and Others) - Global Analysis and Forecast" The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Vertical Lift Module market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant vertical lift module players in the market and their key developments.

VLM is an automated solutions that is used to enhance the profits, warehouse operations, comfort as well as worker safety of industrial facilities and warehouses. The module is an enclosed system which comprises of a series of trays with an extractor or inserter placed in the center.

VLM helps in automatically bringing items directly to the operator, and can be operated as a standalone system, as well as integrated into a linked system. Some of the common operations that make use of VLM include consolidation, order picking, buffering, kitting, inventory storage, parts handling, and buffer storage among others.

Particularly designed for these tasks, these systems eliminate walk and search time, thereby increase productivity and efficiency. VLM also helps in eliminating underutilized floor space by storing all the materials in one compact area, thus provides larger storage capacity in comparison to shelving and racking in aisles.



VLM systems also play important role in robotics; where they are used to guide the autonomous robots called as 'self-navigating robots'. Various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and electronics are pretty concerned about reducing labor intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for the task of storage and then retrieval of their products whenever required.

VLMs are highly flexible and can be relocated.

The global Vertical Lift Module market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global vertical lift module market in 2016, followed by North America.

Germany being the key automotive hub in European region is expected to lead the vertical lift module market in this region, and is also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The key players profiled in the report are Hanel Storage Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Lauyans and Co., Sapient Automation, SencorpWhite, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International, Effimat, Dexion, Modula, Weland Lagersystems AB, Ferretto Group Spa and ICAM SRL among others.



The report segments the global Vertical Lift Module market as follows:



Global Vertical Lift Module Market - By End-user



Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

E-Commerce

Aerospace

Logistics

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction.)

Reasons To read

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

Highlights key vertical lift module systems thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the vertical lift module systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the socio-economic, technological and political impact of the macro forces on the market namely: Political, Economic , Social and Technological factors.