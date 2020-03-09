New study: How the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Latin America is Growing?

The major reason for the growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America is the demand for ready-to-eat food products by consumers and quick-serve restaurants.

With increasing demand for refrigeration in restaurants, grocery stores, food and beverages industry, and frozen meats imports sector in Latin America (LATAM), the refrigeration equipment market is expanding.

According to a P&S Intelligence study, the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America generated a revenue of $1,766.0 million in 2017, and it is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Commercial refrigeration equipment incudes refrigerators and freezers used at hotels, hypermarkets, supermarkets, restaurants, convenience stores, and other commercial spaces for the purpose of storage, merchandizing, and retail. The commercial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, end user, and country.

In 2017, walk-in coolers equipment type witnessed the highest growth in the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America compared to transportation refrigeration equipment, display cases, and ice making machineries. It held more than 24% of revenue share in the domain.

Heavy use of walk-in coolers was due to the rising demand for energy-efficient refrigeration systems in the food and beverage industry. ISO 50001, a current international catalogue of guidelines regarding energy-saving equipment, is helping manufacturers bring down their overall cost, hence increasing the demand for walk-in coolers.

The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America is also backed by the usage of natural refrigerants instead of synthetic refrigerants. With the introduction of new technologies and increased concern for the environment, the use of carbon dioxide (CO2) and propane (R290) became prevalent.

While propane is suited for built-in equipment and smaller systems, CO2 is recommended for remote cooling systems and engine rooms. Use of CO2 in semi-hermetic and engine rooms is mostly preferred by supermarket chains and manufacturers, as it is highly efficient fluid solution, derived from natural sources..

Thus, owing to its eco-friendly quality, CO2 had a bigger market share than other refrigerants.