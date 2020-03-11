Increasing Residential and Non-Residential Projects Augmenting Insulation Sector described in a new market report

The global insulation market is expected to reach $101.3 billion by 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.6% between 2018 and 2025.

The global insulation market was valued at $52.3 billion in 2017, and it is projected to surpass $101.3 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2018–2025). Expanded polystyrene (EPS) held the largest revenue share in the market during the historical period (2014–2017), on the basis of product.

The EPS wool category is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the insulation market during the forecast period. This is mainly driven by the increasing demand for such insulation products from the industrial and residential sectors.

The rising consumption of insulating materials in residential and non-residential projects for energy conservation is one of the prime reasons for the growth of the insulation sector. Installing insulation on crawl spaces, floors, and basements rim joints can save up to 20.0% of the building cooling and heating costs or up to 10.0% of the overall energy costs.

During the 2008–09 economic slowdown, the U.S. observed a never-before-seen fall in real estate prices due to an extreme drop in the sales of housing units and the wretched fiscal situation.

But the scenario changed over the years, with 17 out of the 20 big cities experiencing a surge in property rates. In recent years, the need for housing has increased in the nation, which is acting as a driver for the sector pertaining to new residential construction.

Similarly, European nations have also witnessed the trend, as they were going through slow economic growth for quite some time.

Growing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators Key Driver for Market

The growing demand for air conditioners and refrigerators, globally, is driving the insulation market. Owing to a rise in the global temperature and population, there is a huge demand for cooling appliances.

With the increase in the sale of cooling appliances, the demand for insulation products has picked up pace.

