Recovering Economy Boding Well for MEA Compressor Market according to a new research report

the MEA compressor market is divided into oil and gas, construction, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), industrial manufacturing, chemical and cement, power, textile, food and beverages, and others.

After a slight slowdown in 2013–2017, brought on by the economic decline in the region, the compressor market in Middle East and Africa is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

If everything goes well, it is being projected that the market will grow to more than $3.9 billion by 2023. The expanding automotive and oil and gas industries are having a positive effect on the market.

In the simplest sense, compressors are devices that increase the pressure of a gas by decreasing its volume. Positive displacement and dynamic are the two categories of the MEA compressor market on segmenting by type.

Of these, the positive displacement category held the larger revenue share in the market in 2017, owing to the rising demand for this compressor type from the automotive industry. Such compressors are used in the air conditioning systems of cars as well as those installed in buildings.

Among these, the oil and gas sector was the largest user of compressors, resultingly contributing the highest revenue to the market in 2017.

Here, compressors are used for petrochemical synthesis, petroleum refining, gas injection, and pipeline transportation.

Since the recovery in oil prices, a number of oil refinery projects have taken off or are in the planning stage; Duqm Refinery, Jazan Refinery, and Sitra Oil Refinery are some of these. Among these, the Jazan Refinery project was completed in 2018, whereas the Duqm Refinery project is slated to be completed by 2021.

Similarly, the upgrade and expansion of Sitra Oil Refinery are slated for a 2022 completion. All these projects are expected to employ a large number of compressors and drive the MEA compressor market during the forecast period.