Frequency Synthesizer Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

High sales of smartphones & wearable devices, rising government spending on military equipment, and increasing use of wireless technology are driving the growth of frequency synthesizer market across the globe

The contribution of wireless technology in the growth of frequency synthesizer market is quite significant. Wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, infrared, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and radio frequency, all use frequency synthesizers to transmit and receive signals.

The applications of these technologies are vast, be it the use of radio frequency identification for inventory management or that of Zigbee for home automation. As wireless technology replaces the wired variants in these processes, the demand for frequency synthesizers is expected to go up.

In terms of the future growth potential, that offered by the telecommunications industry seems promising. With improvements in connectivity, specifically the advent of 5G, advanced versions of frequency synthesizers capable of supporting the network technology will be required.

These are deemed necessary in reducing the noise and managing higher bandwidth in 5G-compatible devices. Various products, such as a low-noise, X-band variants based on self-mixing techniques, have already been proposed for compatibility.

Coming to the global scenario, North America led the frequency synthesizer market in 2017, generating over 32% of the total revenue. However, during the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Rapid growth in the telecommunications sector and rise in military equipment production (especially in India) are predicted to be the major growth factors for the market in the region. More specifically, the use of frequency synthesizers in APAC will be the highest in the telecommunications sector, followed by military and aerospace.