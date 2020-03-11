Air Pollution Rampant in Asia-Pacific; Regional Electric Motor Market to Benefit interpreted by a new report

Alarming air pollution levels and the resulting government impetus toward curbing emissions are driving the growth of the electric motor market in Asia-Pacific.

In APAC, the growing demand for power is resulting in the heavy combustion of fossil fuels in power plants, further contributing to environmental pollution. However, with increased government focus on curbing environmental emissions and ensuring greater compliance to energy efficiency standards in the industrial sector, the demand for electric motors has considerably risen in the region.

Almost 70% of power consumption in factories today can be attributed to electric motors.

Thus, in an effort toward reducing pollution, companies in APAC are increasingly opting for energy-efficient motors, which comply with various minimum energy performance standards (MEPS).

The region is presently witnessing increased adoption of IE4-compliant motors. APAC electric motor market players, such as ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, WEG SA, Bharat Bijlee Limited, and Nidec Corporation, are expected to benefit greatly from this development.

Further, the need to cut down on energy consumption is predicted to result in the emergence of the IE5-compliant motors, providing market players a lucrative opportunity to invest in the technology and increase their sales.

Real estate is another opportune sector for the electric motor manufacturers in the region.

In the construction sector, electric motors are required for elevators, water pumps, and construction equipment. The rapidly progressing number of construction projects owing to continuous population growth is, therefore, projected to drive the APAC electric motor market in the near future.