Electric Bus Market will generate massive revenue in future according to a new research report

Electric Bus Market to Register 16.6% CAGR

Growing environmental concerns regarding the degradation of air quality due to the rising vehicular emissions has resulted in the formulation of stringent environmental policies. Presently, majority of the vehicles across the globe run on fossil fuels, which contain carbon.

Burning of fossil fuels releases various greenhouse gases, including the carbon dioxide. These gases when released into the environment, disturb the ecological balance as they are responsible for rising global temperatures.

This increase in temperature is termed as the greenhouse effect, which is negatively impacting the environment. Countries across the globe are realizing the problems created by global warming, such as changing climatic conditions, and are now taking active measures to reduce the carbon footprint.

One of the measures to achieve that is to electrify the transportation system.

Compared to fossil fuel-based vehicles, electric vehicles emit almost negligible fumes, therefore are a much safer mode of transportation, if air pollution is considered.

Buses are one of the most popular ways of transportation, and the electric ones consume electricity as a primary or secondary source of power. Electric buses are battery-run, plug-in hybrid, or hybrid electric.

Among all, the highest demand during 2013–2017 was for the battery-powered electric buses. In fact, in the near future as well, their would continue to remain in the highest demand due to the rising support of government in the form of incentives and subsidies.

This is resulting in the declining prices of batteries, which, in turn, has massively reduced the prices of electric buses. The electric bus market is predicted to advance at a 16.6% CAGR, reaching a production capacity of 331,771 units in the coming years.

Technological advancements in various fields, such as actuation and sensing technologies and instrumentation have led to the development of semi-autonomous and autonomous transportation systems. They are well-equipped with numerous features, such as computer-aided vision, odometer, light detection and ranging, and global positioning system; all of these help in the perception of surrounding and aid in a safer driving experience.

With the help of sensors, the advanced control systems are able to identify signage and obstacles, and help in seamless road navigation. Further, the autonomous vehicle technology helps in improving efficiency as they adhere better to the service schedule and incur lower operational costs, in terms of fuel, maintenance, and labor costs.

Original equipment manufacturers, such as Easy Mile SAS, Navya SAS, and SB Drive are adopting autonomous vehicle technology for the development of autonomous bus shuttles.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…bus-market

Electric buses have been in use in developed countries for quite some time now, and their contribution toward saving the environment has been note-worthy. This has motivated governments of developing countries to include electric buses in their public transportation system.

Countries, such as India and Brazil, are witnessing a surge in their urban population. About 86% and 34% of the total population represented the urban population in Brazil and India, respectively in 2017, as per the World Bank estimates.

Therefore, to provide better transit facilities to people, more vehicles were added to the public fleet, which resulted in higher air pollution levels. To deal with this major public issue, transportation systems based on clean energy are being procured, which is driving the demand for electric buses, thereby driving the electric bus market.

The research offers the size of the global electric bus market for the period 2013–2025.

GLOBAL ELECTRIC BUS MARKET

By Vehicle – Battery Electric Bus (BEB), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus (PHEB), and Hybrid Electric Bus (HEB)

By Length – More Than 10 m and Less Than 10 m

By Battery – Lithium–Iron–Phosphate (LFP), Lithium–Nickel–Manganese–Cobalt Oxide (NMC), and Others

By End User – Public and Private

By Region – Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW)