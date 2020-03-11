Synbiotic Market 2019 report inlcudes qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysis, segmentation and development and growth by regions to 2027

The Synbiotic Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. The synbiotic market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing awareness among consumers towards health and nutritional supplementation. Growing demands from the pet food and pharmaceutical industries on account of nutritional benefits further supports the growth of the symbiotic market. However, high manufacturing costs of synbiotics is a major restraint for the growth of the symbiotic market. Nonetheless, technological advancements for the deployment of product in aquaculture is expected to be a major opportunity for the players involved in the symbiotic market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key synbiotic companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Daflorn Ltd., Danone S.A., Diamond V, General Mills Inc, Pfizer Inc., Probiotical S.p.A., Sabinsa Corporation, Seed Health, Inc., UAS Laboratories Inc.

The synbiotic combine prebiotics and probiotics in formulation for synergistic health benefits. Synbiotics improve gut health and modulate bacteria in the host to improve the gastrointestinal functions.

They play an important role in the prevention of osteoporosis, alleviation of lactose intolerance and other common conditions. Synbiotics promote healthy heart and relieve inflammation while reducing risk of any cardiovascular or carcinogenic disorders.

These are used for food fortification and can also be found in the supplement form which often combine plant-based prebiotics with health promoting strains of probiotics.

Synbiotics are available in food, feed, and pharma grade among others.

The report analyzes factors affecting synbiotic market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synbiotic market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Synbiotic Market Landscape Synbiotic Market – Key Market Dynamics Synbiotic Market – Global Market Analysis Synbiotic Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Synbiotic Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Synbiotic Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Synbiotic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Synbiotic Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix