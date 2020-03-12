Out-of-band Authentication Market is anticipated to witness strong growth of 22.80% CAGR by 2023 according to a new research report

The Objective of the "Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market" report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication industry over the forecast years. Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global out-of-band authentication market was valued at $274 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,143 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.80% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the phone-based OOB authentication segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market.

Rise in volume of online transaction, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements drive the growth of the global out-of-band authentication market growth. However, risk included in OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs hamper the market growth.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4536

Some of the key players operating in the out-of-band authentication market that are profiled in the report include CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy Ltd., StrikeForce Technologies Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International Inc.

North America generated the highest revenue in 2016; however, Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Report at www.alliedmarketresearch.com/4536

The phone-based OOB authentication segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of phone-based OOB authenticators among end users

Based on end user, the BFSI segment led the market in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the payment card industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to enforcement of regulations by the regulatory authorities related to data security.