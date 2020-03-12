Packaging Coating Additives Market analysis & outlook described in a new report

Packaging Coating Additives Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Function (Slip, Anti-Static, Anti-fog, Anti-block, Antimicrobial); Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based, Powder-based); Application (Food, Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer) and Geography

Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, BASF SE, Clariant discussed in a new market research report

The Packaging Coating Additives Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.



Report at - bit.ly/2xwXyeW



Company Profiles

- Akzo Nobel N.V.

- Arkema Group

- BASF SE

- Clariant AG

- Croda International PLC

- Daikin Industries, Ltd.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Lonza Group

- Solvay S.A.

- The 3M Company



Packaging coating additives are used to enhance various packaging methods and these are used in food and beverage packaging, consumer goods, industrial packaging, and in helthcare. Packaging material used in various packaging are prone to friction and possesses less stability.

Additives are used with the packaging material to improve the performance, water-repellency, Ph stability, to provide less friction to surfaces, and anti-microbial properties. The increasing demand for packaging from the food industry is expected to drive the market growth of packaging coating additives globally.



Packaging Coating Additives Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Packaging Coating Additives industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Packaging Coating Additives Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.



The packaging coating additives market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factor such as growing demand for packaging coating additives products from food packaging, industrial packaging, and healthcare packaging sectors is expected to propel the target market growth in the near future. With the increasing disposable income of the consumers in the emerging countries, there is a rising demand for packaged food products, which is further creating demand for packaging coating additives.

Moreover, e-commerce play a vital role in the growth of packaging coating additives. There is an increasing trend of online shopping among the consumers globally and with the growth of e-commerce, almost all products can be bought through onbline channels, which is further creating demand for packaging coating additives.

However, environmental factors, including recycling, health concerns, and air pollution, may hamper the growth of packaging coatings additives market.



Fluctuating prices of raw materials is another factor which may restraint the market growth of packaging coating additives. Nevertheless, market players are adopting strategies to stay competitite in the market and with new innovative products, there are opportunities to open new growth avenues for the packaging coating additives market.



The global Packaging Coating Additives Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



Report at - bit.ly/2IEQXRN



Reason to Access



- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Packaging Coating Additives Market

- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Packaging Coating Additives Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.