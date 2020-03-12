Temperature Controlled Packaging Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Packaging Type (Active, and Passive); End-user (Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, and Others)

Market was valued US$ 8.71 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 - Pelican BioThermal, Sonoco Products discussed in a new market research report

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "Temperature Controlled Packaging Market -- Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027", the global temperature controlled packaging market was valued US$ 5.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.71 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the U.S. held the largest market share in North America temperature controlled packaging market, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Report at - bit.ly/2W7tbGe



Company Profiles



ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Sofrigram SA Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.

Exeltainer

Cryopak A TCP Company

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sorbafreeze Ltd



Factors such as steady demand from end-user industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutical are projected to provide constant growth opportunities during the coming years. In addition to this, relatively fast-growing economies in the region such as Mexico, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, and Luxembourg among other countries are anticipated to attract significant growth in the North American and European regions.

Whereas, the market growth in the developed countries is attributed to a substantial adoption of advanced temperature packaging solutions by the end-user industries in the respective countries.



Currently, the companies operating in temperature controlled packaging market provide a broad range of products, as well as solutions for the temperature-controlled packaging such as active single-use containers, passive, insulate shippers, refrigerated containers and reusable insulted containers among others. Thus, based on packaging type, the temperature controlled packaging market is broadly classified into active and passive packaging type.

Moreover, the passive segment is further sub-segmented into single-use and multiple-use passive packaging type.



Whereas by end-user, the temperature controlled packaging market is divided into pharmaceutical, healthcare, and others (food & beverage, chemicals, government, aerospace & defense). Finally, by geographically the temperature controlled packaging market is bifurcated into North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America regions.



Report at - bit.ly/3aPfZJY



Key findings of the study:



o Numerous healthcare companies choose temperature controlled packaging to ship biological materials, such as blood and platelets, vaccines, semen, cells, DNA, and pathogens. Hence, there is global growth in the healthcare industry, which acts as a key factor in boosting the growth of the market across the world.

As a result, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period.



o The reusable or multi-use transport packaging is used for multiple shipping, in which the return of empty transport packaging components to the logistics providers can be repeated. After providing goods to the end-use industry, empty containers can be sorted and processed for return to the logistics companies who supply multi-use packaging.

Several companies help streamline the returnable container process and help the business achieve the maximum benefit. Thus, the sub-segment is expected to gain major traction during the coming years.



o The hybrid temperature controlled packaging solution constitutes an efficient combination of passive temperature-controlled packaging techniques with existing technologies. For instance, a mixture of phase change materials with thermostatic enabled control devices or components for enabling enhanced packaging solutions.

The solution seamlessly modulates the temperature, thus delivering an improved packaging solution and facilitating superior reusability for their clients. As a result, an advanced packaging solution capable of multi-use could have potentially numerous benefits in reducing costs, improving compliance and management of goods during transit.