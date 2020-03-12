Bio-Based PET Market to reach $8,682.6 million by 2023 according to a new research report

The global bio-based PET market is estimated to be valued at $3,917.4 million in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in different industries, such as automotive and packaging, and the environmental degradation caused by synthetic variants are some of the key factors driving the growth of the bio-based PET market. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $3,917.4 million, and it is expected to progress at a 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Bio-based PET refers to a fully biodegradable, recyclable, renewable, and compostable material, which is 70.0% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA) and 30.0% plant-derived ethanol glycol.

On the basis of industry, the bio-based PET market is classified into automotive, electronics, packaging, and textile. Among these, during the historical period (2013–2017), the automotive classification led the market in terms of value and volume both, and it is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at more than 16.5% value CAGR and over 16.0% volume CAGR during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the growing need for eco-friendly automotive dashboard components, seat and vehicle covers, and battery cases, owing to the rising concerns on decomposability and greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, various manufacturers in the bio-based PET market have endowed in the research and development and even extended their production capacity. For instance, in 2015, the production capacity of biodegradable and bio-based plastics was calculated at around 1.0% of the overall global plastic production.

In addition, as per the Wageningen Food & Biobased Research data, it is predicted that by 2020, the share of biodegradable and bio-based plastics will rise up to 2.5% of fossil plastic production. Hence, this increasing production of bioplastics is expected to boost the market growth.

Bio-Based PET Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the bio-based PET market are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, M&G Chemicals SA, Origin, Ford Motor Company, Braskem, and Teijin Limited.

GLOBAL BIO-BASED PET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Bottles

Bags

3D printing

Cosmetic containers

Others (trays, blister packs, carpets, sanitary products, and foils)

By Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Textile

Others (medical and horticulture)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Thailand Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

