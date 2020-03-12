Distributed Control Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 3,897.0 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027

Distributed Control Systems Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Industry Vertical (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Others)

The Distributed Control Systems Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global Distributed Control Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Distributed Control Systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Distributed Control Systems market.



The distributed control systems market was valued at US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to account for US$ 3,897.0 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



The Distributed Control Systems Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.



Distributed Control Systems Market - Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Novatech, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Progression of power and energy sector as a result of the increasing population favors the growth of the distributed control systems market during the forecast period. Further, major wind and solar power plants are being created, adding to the development of the market in the future.

The distributed control systems market is supposed to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to rising demand in power and energy sectors and emerging open source DCS solutions.



Cost and time-effectiveness associated with DCS is yet another factor impelling market growth. However, stagnant growth in the oil and gas industries may impede the growth of the distributed control systems market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, improving industrial infrastructure in developing nations is likely to garner significant opportunities for the key players operating in the distributed control systems market in the coming years.



The global distributed control system market is segmented based on five strategic geographies, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The most dominant region accounts for Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America.

The dominance of Asia Pacific attributes to significant demand for power supply, which has led to rise in number of power plants and power generating companies which invests substantial amounts towards DCS



