IoT in Manufacturing Market discussed in a new research report

The IoT in manufacturing global market is in its growth phase, and is expected to witness average growth rate of 13.1% during the forecast period, due to technological advancements and various machine-to-machine communication and cloud computing initiatives.

The global IoT in manufacturing market was valued at $424 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $994 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2023. The predictive maintenance segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the global IoT in manufacturing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Software AG, Texas Instruments, and Zebra Technologies. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to expand their businesses in the IoT in manufacturing industry.

In 2016, the services segment accounted for the highest share in the IoT in manufacturing market, while the predictive maintenance segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, owing to automation of manufacturing processes to deliver a better experience to their end users.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global IoT in manufacturing market in 2016, owing to deployment of advanced IoT technologies such as Industry 4.0, virtual reality, and augmented reality. In addition, the enhanced internet penetration, decreased cost of powerful sensors & controllers, rapid growth in communication & technology and bandwidth & connectivity, and rise in expenditure by government in the several developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drive the IoT in manufacturing market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate, due to increase in number of IoT connected devices; rise in smartphone penetration; convergence of technologies including analytics, cloud, and big data; and exponential social media adoption.

Top Impacting Factors Such as -

1. Advancement in technologies such as smart sensors, virtual & augmented Reality

2. Low operational cost

3. Rise in Demand of Real-time Asset Monitoring

4. Growth in Adoption of Cloud-based Deployment Model

