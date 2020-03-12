North American Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market described in a new report

North American Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Quantitative PCR and Digital PCR), By Product (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software), By Application (Research Application, Clinical Application, and Forensic Application) and Forecast, 2019-2025

North American digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The region holds a considerable share in the global dPCR and qPCR market and is analyzed on the basis of the countries including the US and Canada.

As per the World Economy Forum, North America comprises around 28% of the global economy in 2018. Huge funding for the development and commercialization of devices based on PCR technologies coupled with high per capita healthcare expenditure is a key factor to drive the growth of this regional market.

For instance, in November 2018, Illumina Ventures had made an investment of around 17 million in Series A funding in a US-based digital PCR firm, Stilla Technologies to avail the funds to commercialize the Naica digital PCR system of the firm.

Key Players - Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Co., QIAGEN N.V., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, are the key players operating in the region.

The increase in the mortality rate of cancer patients in North America plays a critical role in the R&D of personalized medicine for the treatment of the condition.

According to the National Cancer Institute in 2017, an estimated expenditure for cancer care in the US was $147.3 billion. Molecular diagnostics is a highly personalized approach for the treatment of the different types of cancers.

Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer is contributing to the adoption of for molecular diagnostics technologies which in turn is expected to spur the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market in North America. Rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests and the significant presence of diagnostic laboratories along with the wide adoption rate of novel assay technologies are further anticipated to propel the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market in the region.

The growth strategies adopted by these players such as acquisitions, mergers, investment in R&D activities and product launches are estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the PCR technologies such as dPCR and qPCR in the region. For instance, in September 2018, Danaher Corp.

acquired the US-based, Integrated DNA Technologies, a provider of high-value consumables for genomics applications in molecular biology, qPCR, molecular diagnostics, and so on. With this acquisition Danaher corp.

aims to expand its business in the genomics.

Market Segmentation

North American dPCR and qPCR Market by Technology

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

North American dPCR and qPCR Market by Product

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software

North American dPCR and qPCR Market by Application

Research Application

Clinical Application

Forensic Application

