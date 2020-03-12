AI in Asset Management Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Changing customer behaviour and rising demand for automation in financial products are the major factors contributing to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in assets management market.

With the growing digitalisation and smartphone penetration, technology has been advancing on a higher pace. Companies have started adapting these technologies like Artificial intelligence, machine learning, Natural language processing and many more emerging technologies and advancements.

It becomes difficult for the companies to manage and imply these technologies in the companies as it becomes a tedious and lengthy process. Hence these companies tend to outsource the artificial intelligence technology that is known as artificial intelligence as a Service.

Growing demand of the Artificial intelligence technology and adaption by the companies is the market driver for the Global AI in Asset Management Market.

Applications of artificial intelligence have been growing rapidly in the financial sector including assets management as AI is gaining traction in financial assets management companies and organisations for processes like personal financial management, investment banking, and fraud detection.

With the help of technologies such as AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, financial institutes can manage their financial assets effectively and meet their consumer’s changing behaviour. This will help organizations to enhance their business operations and process automation through AI and the technology of intelligent virtual assistants, which further results in improved customer experience, customer satisfaction and hence maintaining customer relationship and subscription for the services increasing the company’s turnover driving the global AI in Asset Management Market.

They increase accuracy of the operations and reduce the time required to manage operations like analysing the data. Asset Management software secures the payments and finances of the company.

They give real time alert if they notice any criminal activity over the internet. The Asset Management software may seem expensive to the companies which may hamper the growth of global AI in Asset Management Market.

The global AI in asset management market is categorized into several segmentation including technology, application and region. Based on the technology, the global AI in asset management market is divided into Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, NLP and others.

Based on the application, the global AI in asset management market is classified into Portfolio Optimization, Process Automation, Risk & Compliance, Data Analysis, and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global AI in asset management market is a wide range to North America, Canada, Egypt, Asia Pacific, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, Europe, France, Russia, South America, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global AI in asset management market includes Narrative Science, Next IT, Infosys, Genpact, Lexalytics, IPsoft, Synechron, IBM and more others.

North America holds the largest share in the global market

Geographic regions included in the global AI in assets management market study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa along with its major countries. Among these, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global AI in assets management market in a given forecasted period.

This can be attributed due to the increasing development of AI and machine learning solutions in financial services and products especially in personal financial management, fraud detection, and investment banking. Furthermore, rising investments in US-based fintech start-ups are expected to drive the AI in the assets management market in the region.

It is recorded that, till the third quarter of 2019, the funding in US fintech start-ups has reached USD 12.9 billion compared to USD 12.5 billion in 2018.

Key Market Players

• Lexalytics

• Narrative Science

• Next IT

• IPsoft

• Genpact

• IBM

• Infosys

• Synechron

• Others

Market Segments: AI in Assets Management Market

By Technology

Machine Learning

Predictive Analytics

NLP

Others

By Application

Data Analysis

Risk & Compliance

Portfolio Optimization

Process Automation

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

South-East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Key Sources

• Industry Associations

• Patent Websites

• Company Annual Reports

• Company Websites

• Key industry leaders

• Technology consultants

• Others

Key Stakeholders

• Fintech Companies

• Financial Institutes

• Technology Support Providers

• Software Service Providers

• Regulatory Authorities

• Research and Innovation Organizations

• Technocrats

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Other Channel Partners

• Quality Control Organizations

• Environmental Authorities

