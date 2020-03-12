UK Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

UK Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Quantitative PCR and Digital PCR), By Product (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software), By Application (Research Application, Clinical Application, and Forensic Application) and Forecast, 2019-2025

UK digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. UK is estimated to have a significant market for the dPCR and qPCR technology and solutions during the forecast period.

Major factors augmenting the market growth include on-going researches in academic research institutes and research centers coupled with a significant prevalence of cancer, hemophilia B and CVD in the nation. The healthcare expenditure of the UK is higher as compared to Germany and France.

This is one of the major factors that tend to rise the dPCR and qPCR market in UK, as the government is focusing on advanced diagnostic procedures for chronic diseases, including cancer and CVD.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…pcr-market

The companies operating in the market include Qiagen N.V., LGC Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AS per OECD, the prevalence of cancer in the UK is approximately 225 per 100,000 people in 2011 which reduced only to 214 per 100,000 people in 2017. This decrease in the prevalence rate is backed by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnostic procedures, which includes dPCR and qPCR technology.

Owing to the significant prevalence of cancer and CVD across the country, the organizations in the country such as Cancer Research Institute is investing in R&D of new technologies to promote the effective treatment of cancer across the country. Owing to this, in 2017, Cancer Research UK, launched the next round of the grand challenge, which is a series of $26 million awards for national and international teams to innovate and improve treatment responses by manipulating the composition and status of the microbiota.

Such innovations are expected to further promote the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…pcr-market

These players are adopting crucial strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches, to expand market share and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in July 2018, Qiagen N.V.

established partnerships with multiple organizations for creating a global genomics campus in Manchester, UK for translational science, molecular diagnostics and life sciences. These collaborations would leverage the expertise of the company for accelerating innovation for developing valuable molecular tests.

This is estimated to provide growth opportunities to the market players in the country to expand their services in the market.

Market Segmentation

dPCR and qPCR Market by Technology

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

dPCR and qPCR Market by Product

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software

dPCR and qPCR Market by Application

Research Application

Clinical Application

Forensic Application

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…pcr-market