US Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

US Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Quantitative PCR and Digital PCR), By Product (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software), By Application (Research Application, Clinical Application, and Forensic Application) and Forecast, 2019-2025

The US digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The US is anticipated to hold considerable market share in the global dPCR and qPCR market.

The major aspects that contribute to its high market share include the fact that the country emphasizes more towards increasing the treatment efficiency of diseases such as cancer, generating forensic DNA profiles from samples of DNA and processing DNA for sequencing. According to the Research America organization, the US had spent almost $158.7 billion in the R&D of medical and healthcare sector in 2015.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…pcr-market

The market growth in the country is also attributed to the presence of large players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and many others in the country.

There has been an increase in the US healthcare R&D investment since 2013 till 2015. In 2015, the federal agencies had invested almost a total of $35.9 billion in R&D, with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that comprises $29.6 billion of share.

In March 2019, Promega Corp. announced to award a grant of $10,000 to the labs that are working with real-time PCR reagents.

According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, biopharmaceutical researchers predict a 69% increase in the number of personalized medicines in the development over the next five years. The significant government sending for R&D in healthcare is promoting the R&D of such advanced technology across the country thereby promoting the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market during the forecast period.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…pcr-market

These key companies are actively adopting various strategies such as new product launches and approvals, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations, and many others in order to thrive in a competitive environment. For instance, in July 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc.

expanded its product portfolio and introduced a real-time PCR system for clinical diagnostics. The company expanded the instruments portfolio for the molecular diagnostics segment with the invention of the AriaDx Real-Time PCR System, for in-vitro diagnostic use.

Thus, the introduction of such products enhanced the company’s growth and revenue generation.

Market Segmentation

dPCR and qPCR Market by Technology

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

dPCR and qPCR Market by Product

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software

dPCR and qPCR Market by Application

Research Application

Clinical Application

Forensic Application

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…pcr-market