Service Delivery Automation Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

The Objective of the "Service Delivery Automation Market" report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Service Delivery Automation industry over the forecast years. Service Delivery Automation Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2014 to 2022 mulling over 2013 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global service delivery automation market size was valued at $620 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $6,752 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Service delivery is one of the vital components of business that states the interaction between the service providers and clients. The provider offers a service that can either be some information or a task, and the client finds the required output or loses the value.

Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time.

By automating the service delivery, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.

The report features a competitive scenario of the service delivery automation industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, UiPath SRL, IPsoft, blueprism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Openspan Inc., Sutherland Global Services, and Arago US, Inc.

North America was one of the largest markets for service delivery automation industry for software as well as service providers in 2015, in terms of market size. New York, Virginia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, and Toronto are major markets in North America.

Automating the service delivery offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in increased demand for service delivery automation in various industry verticals.

Based on the geography, the service delivery automation industry is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 45% share of the overall service delivery automation market size.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of service delivery automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.