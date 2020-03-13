Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market (HCI) report just published

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market (HCI) research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the volume and revenue for the forecast period.

The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market (HCI) report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information.

The key players covered in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure study

EMC Corporation(US), Huawei(China), Atlantis Computing(UK), Cisco Systems(US), DataCore Software Corporation(US), Fujitsu(Japan), Gridstore(US), Hitachi Data Systems(Japan), Nutanix(US), SimpliVity(US), Scale Computing(US), Maxta(US), StorMagic(UK), Lenovo(China), Pivot3(US), Vmware(US), NetApp(US), Synology(China), Advanced Micro Devices(US), Diamanti(US)

At company level, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be split into

- Solution

- Software

- Others



Market segment by Application, split into

- Data Protection

- Data Center Consolidation

- Cloud Computing

- Virtualization

- Others

This report focuses on the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The study objectives of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure report are:

To analyze global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.