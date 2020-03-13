Future of UV LED's Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

he UV LED market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in manufacturing industries & increasing initiatives by governments toward energy-efficient solutions in developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea. Moreover, The China government has been offering various incentives such as tax benefits, subsidies, and other support to encourage the UV LED vendors in the market.

The UV LED technology market is projected to depict a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to various factors, such as surge in government initiatives towards energy efficiency, growth in utilization of UV curing system and rapid growth in usage of safe LEDs.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " UV LED Market by Type, License Type, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global UV LED market size was valued at 271.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at $1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to 2026. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

The development and innovative photo initiators market creates an opportunity for the UV Curing application to be adopted more in industries associated with graphic arts, coatings. These industries are growing at a very fast pace at 10 % per year and becoming multi-billion-pound industry worldwide.

These industries used drying method for their product, but now they are adopting UV curing techniques by replacing conventional solvent based thermal drying method because it requires low current, low consumption, increased productivity and better-quality product.

UV LED Application provides various benefits such as low power consumption, high switching capabilities, compact size, and safe operations which led to the extensive adoption of the UV LED Application in nearly all industries. Moreover, before the use of UV LEDS was limited to some applications such as curing, coating and adhesiveness.

But now due to the continuous R&D it has been find out that integration of advancements in UV Application made it capable to use into numerous new applications such as disinfection, photo therapy, water & air purification, forensic, printing and counterfeit.

Some of these applications included UV-A Application with hand held devices / smart phones for counterfeit analysis or detection, and incorporation of UV C with various medical devices as well as refrigerators for disinfection. Moreover, other applications like air and water disinfection are also depending on UV LED Application.

Thus, all these factors are responsible for driving UV LED market in the upcoming years.

The significant impacting factors in the market include surge in government initiatives towards energy efficiency, growth in utilization of UV curing system, and rapid growth in usage of environment safe LEDs. However, high cost of UV LEDs pose major threat, thus hampering the market growth globally.

Conversely, growth of UV LED lights in various application and development of high efficiency of UV LEDs are projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the UV LED market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the UV LED market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America generated the highest revenue in the market of UV LED in 2018 due to increasing adoption in UV curing and many other applications such as disinfection, purification, counterfeit, sterilization and others.

In addition, Technological advancements in security systems and rise in need for public safety such as counterfeit and forensic applications contribute to the growth of the UV LED market growth in Europe.

The key players profiled in the report include Nordson Corporation, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Semileds Corporation, Crystal IS, Sensor Electronic Technology, Phoseon Technology.

Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.

Key Findings of the UV LED Market :

In 2019, the Healthcare segment accounted for the maximum UV LED market share and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 44.4% during the forecast period.

Agriculture Industry contributed major share in global market during 2019.

U.S. and Canada were the major shareholder in the North America UV LED market, accounting for maximum share in 2019.

