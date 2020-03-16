Feminine Hygiene Products Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

Asia-Pacific has emerged as the largest market for feminine hygiene products due to higher penetration of sanitary pads in countries such as China and Japan. Personal hygiene awareness campaigns in rural areas of emerging economies such as India and China by government and major players operating in the industry,

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to $42.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2016-2022. In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of around 48.9%, owing to increasing awareness towards personal hygiene and higher adoption of sanitary pads in markets such as China, Japan and others.

The feminine hygiene products market comprises different products such as sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners and shields, internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades. These products are used by women to maintain their personal hygiene.

Such products are manufactured from a wide variety of synthetic as well as natural raw materials. Demand for products made from natural raw materials is increasing, owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Feminine hygiene products are primarily distributed through retail stores which include supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores (drug stores, pharmacies and beauty stores), convenience stores, and dollar stores. Among these, supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in the overall sales of feminine hygiene products in 2015 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

However, convenience stores are the prominent distribution channels in rural areas of developing markets such as India and China. Online sales channel, which presently represent a relatively smaller portion of the market, is anticipated to gain popularity in the coming years due to increasing penetration and developments in E-commerce.

Key Findings of Feminine Hygiene Products Market:

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue generating market for feminine hygiene products, followed by Europe

LAMEA is the fastest growing market and the demand in this region is supplemented by increasing awareness towards personal hygiene and increasing number of working women

Sanitary pads are the most commonly used sanitary protection product across all the geographies and are available in variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels

Europe has witnessed higher penetration of tampons and would continue to dominate the tampons market during the forecast period

North America has observed higher penetration of panty liners and internal cleansers & sprays

Supermarkets & hypermarkets and drug stores & pharmacies are major sales channel in developed markets such as North America and Europe

In developing countries such as India, feminine hygiene products are majorly distributed in rural areas through convenience stores

FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET BY SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Sanitary pads

Tampons

Internal cleaners & sprays

Panty liners & shields

Disposable razors & blades

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Specialty stores (drug stores, pharmacies & beauty stores)

Convenience stores

Dollar stores

Online & others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Procter & Gamble Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-Lets Group Ltd.

PayChest Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Kao Corporation

First Quality Enterprises

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.