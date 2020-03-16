Patient Self Service Kiosks Market research studies industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2026

Emphasis on Kiosks Type (Touch Screen Kiosks, Internet Kiosks), Mobility (Freestanding, Mobile, Wall-mounted and Countertop), Application (Self-check-in, Floor Map and Department Navigation, Prescription Order Refilling and Updating, Collection of Co-payments, Others), End-user (Clinics & Hospitals, Laboratories, Pharma Stores) and Region/Country

Technology has revolutionized every stream and healthcare is also one among others. Technology in the healthcare field isn't purely limited to the research laboratories and operation theaters though.

It's transforming the entire patient experience from the check-in process to the Collection of co-payments. Analogous to any check-in process, most patients regard the healthcare check-in process with distaste due to long lines and having to recite their information repeatedly.

However, it is an unavoidable task of seeing a healthcare provider. Patients are turning to a self-service approach as it requires less time.

One of the best examples of self-service includes checking into hospitals without the help of medical administrators. Similar to portal technology, self-service kiosks can help streamline administrative tasks like hospital registration and payment.

There are several factors that will continue to drive the adoption of kiosks in healthcare. Some of these include reduced patient time and easier payment mode.

It also reduces errors as the information is filled by the patient themselves and thus, reducing the time of reciting the same information again and again. However, some African countries and other eastern countries lack the presence of basic healthcare facilities and this will hamper the market growth.

Moreover, a lack of awareness regarding this technology will also hinder the market growth.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the type, the market is fragmented into Touch Screen Kiosks and Internet Kiosks. Touch screen kiosks is a stand-alone device that features a touchscreen interface and uses highly advanced programming software

Based on the market segment by applications, the market is segmented into Self-check-in, Floor Map and Department Navigation, Prescription Order Refilling and Updating, Collection of Co-payments and Others

Based on the market segment by end-users, the market is segmented into Clinics & Hospitals, Laboratories and Pharma Stores

For better understanding on the market dynamics of Patient Self Service Kiosks market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World

Some of the major players operating in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, NCR Corporation, Clearwave Corporation, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Fabcon, Inc., Olea Kiosks Inc, Phoenix Kiosk Inc., EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd., RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, SlabbKiosks and Meridian Kiosks LLC

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

