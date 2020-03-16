Microarray Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Microarray Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

The testing and research of a large number of genes cannot be achieved by using traditional methods. Hence, the microarray is one of the technologies that are used by researchers to overcome the limitation of traditional tools.

Using microarrays, the researchers can analyze the expression of many genes simultaneously and efficiently. Microarrays are used in various application such as gene discovery, diseases diagnosis, drug discovery, toxicological research and so on.

The widespread global adoption of personalized medication and the need for the error-free molecular testing tool are the factor that is boosting the growth of the microarray market globally. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leads to the demand for an innovative molecular testing solution to perform the microbiology, cancer, and pharmacogenetic testing.

Moreover, the usage of microarrays in bacterial pathogenesis research is also fuelling the microarray market growth.

There are various companies involved in the microarray technology such as Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays, Inc., CDI Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc.

Although, the lack of funding for microarray development and the cost of preparing microarrays are the major restraining factor for this market. The availability of some microarrays such as Glycan is under threat due to the difficulty in procuring and distribution which can hinder the growth of the microarray market.

Whereas, the emerging technologies for the diagnosis of microbial infections and the need for detection of chromosomal alteration also increase the demand for microarrays. Additionally, the increasing focus towards the function and recognition of glycan can be a huge opportunity for this market.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is growing with significant growth and is dominating the global microarray market.

The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and extensive proteomics and genomics research. Europe is the second largest market due to the technological advancement in the biotechnology field.

Asia-Pacific is considered as the growing market during the forecast period. The growing need for the molecular testing solution and high penetration of new technology are the key factors for the growth of the microarray market in Asia-Pacific region.

The companies are focused on developing advanced microarray solutions to stay competitive in the market. Geographical expansion, merger & acquisition, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share is a key strategy adopted by major market players.

Market Segmentation



Global Microarrays Market by Type



DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarray

Peptide Microarray

Tissue Microarray

Cellular Microarray

Others



Global Microarrays Market by Application



Diagnosis and Prognosis

Pharmacogenomics and Theragnostic

Drug Discovery

Other

