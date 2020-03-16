Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market to witness excellent growth by 2027 according to a new research report

This Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market research report helps in answering many business challenges more quickly and saves your lot of time. The report gives estimations about market development trends for the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services are the tools and services used by companies to find people with a required talent for a specific job. Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services helps organizations in anticipating future hiring needs, finding and engaging the best candidates.
These solutions help organizations in saving time and resources in staffing.
Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market - Companies Mentioned:
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- CareerBuilder,LLC
- Workday
- Skillsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- PeopleFluent
- Krones Incorporated
- Paycom Software
- Saba Software
Due to the growing impact of social media in recruiting, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient solutions. With low employment rate staffing is becoming risky and difficult and talent acquisition and staffing solution providers are focusing on providing enhanced solutions.
Growth in the popularity of social media and integrated solutions is driving this market whereas the low rate of adoption and high costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
Chapter Details of Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Landscape
Part 04: Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Sizing
Part 05: Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market based on Category Type, Industry Type, and Platform Type.
It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Answers that the report acknowledges:
- Market size and growth rate during forecast period.
- Key factors driving the Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market
- Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market
- Challenges to market growth.
- Key vendors of Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market
- Detailed SWOT analysis.
- Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market
- Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.
- Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.
- PEST analysis of the market in the five major region
