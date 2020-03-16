Organic Yogurt Market report reviews industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2026

Emphasis on Product Type (Plain, Flavoured), Form Type (Spoonable, Drinkable), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Region/Country

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

Unhealthy lifestyles, improper diets, and lack of nutrients in the human body, among several other factors have shifted the focus of the food and beverage industry to produce organic products enriched with nutrients and minerals. One such product, experiencing widespread adoption is organic yogurt.

Organic yogurt can be made up of cow’s or goat’s milk and are full of fats, proteins, carbohydrates and minerals, which are essentially required by the human body. Organic yogurt offers high health benefits such as keeping body metabolism intact healthy and also by maintaining the blood pressure.

The use of organic yogurt further improves digestion, reduces body weight and fat, improves immunity, reduces chronic pain and helps in proper functioning of the brain among others. Health benefits like these make it an indispensable part of the meal in several countries, hence propelling the growth of the organic yogurt market.

However, the growth of the organic yogurt market is offset by high production and transportation costs. In such a scenario, the shift towards healthy eating habits of the consumers is considered to be one of the major opportunity areas in this market.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

Request for Sample of the report - univdatos.com/request…m/form/253

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on product type, organic yogurt market is classified into plain yogurt and flavored yogurt. The flavored yogurt is gaining traction due to the number of varieties (mango, vanilla and strawberry, among others) in this segment that a consumer can opt for and also because of their nutritional value. The flavored organic yogurt is rich in Iron, Iodine, Calcium, Zinc and Vitamin A, among others. The wide variety of products in the flavored product type offers the consumers to explore newer and innovative products, hence gaining popularity over the plain yogurt type.

Based on form type, the market is classified into spoonable and drinkable. The spoonable type is considered to be the easy to consume, carry and store. Further, this form of organic yogurt is largely produced globally, and so it reflects a higher market share compared to the drinkable form.

Based on the market segment by application, the market is segmented into tablets, smart phone, computer, notebook pc, professional cameras and other applications. Professional cameras accounted for the highest revenue share during the period.

Based on market segment by distribution channel, the market is categorized into offline and online. In this segment offline channel constitute the largest share of the market. The respective channel is easy to reach, thereby attracting a large number of consumers. Offline mode has been one of the preferred distribution channels in the food and beverage industry and a similar trend is expected to follow in the coming years in terms of consumption of organic yogurt.

For better understanding of the market penetration of organic yogurt, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and rest of world. Europe accounts for the largest market share in the organic yogurt industry, and this is primarily due to the presence of several organic yogurt manufacturers in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the market include, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Aurora Organic Dairy, Stonyfield Farm Inc., Whole Foods Market, Safeway Inc., Purity Foods Inc., Wallaby Yogurt Company Inc., Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. Horizon Organic Holding Corp, and Kroger Co.

Browse Complete Report with TOC – univdatos.com/report/…-2020-2026

Reasons to access this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Feel free to contact us for any queries - univdatos.com/request…m/form/253

Customization Options:

Global Organic Yogurt market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.