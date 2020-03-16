HCFC Refrigerant Market investigated in the latest research

HCFC Refrigerant Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

HCFC Refrigerant are a group of compounds, whose structure is close to Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), with at least one hydrogen particles. Under typical conditions, HCFCs are gases or fluids, which evaporate effectively.

HCFC’s are stable and present in inert form. HCFCs don’t break up in water, however do disintegrate in natural (carbon-containing) solvents.

HCFCs are a part of a group of chemicals, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). HCFCs are chemicals that are utilized as refrigerants.

However, HCFCs exhaust the Earth’s ozone layer and contribute to environmental change. R-22

The key players in the HCFCs market Include Zhejiang Juhua, Daikin, Navin Fluorine International (NFIL), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), Arkema, Sanmeishem, Bluestar Green Technology, Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd, Chemours, Zhejiang Weihua Chemical, Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

is a HCFC refrigerant that is frequently utilized in air conditioning and cooling hardware. There have been several initiatives taken by the governments globally to reduce the utilization of HCFC, in order to control the ozone depletion.

There are several factors that are motivating the HCFC refrigerant market such as demand for the consumer products, such as air conditioning and refrigerators, their service, and maintenance. However, there are several factors that are restraining the market such as increase in the global warming potential (GWP), depletion of ozone layer, alternative choices for the refrigerant and factors such as government rules and regulation.

According to the United States Environment Protection Agency, during 2010, R-22 and HCFC-142b are the next two HCFCs that the United States will stage out. From January 1, 2010 restriction has been imposed on the production, import and utilization of R-22 and HCFC-142b, aside from continuing servicing required for the existing equipment’s.

Since January 1, 2015, ban on production, import, and utilization of all HCFCs, aside from keeping adjusting requirements of refrigeration hardware was imposed. Since January 1, 2020 the R-22 will rely on recycled or stockpiled quantities, and by the end of the 2030, the HCFCs will impose a ban on remaining production and import of all HCFCs.

The HCFCs market has been segmented based on the refrigerant types, blend type and as per the application. Based on the refrigerant type, the market has been bifurcated into R-22, R-123, R-124, R-142b and others.

Based on the blends type, the market has been bifurcated into R-410A, R-404A, R-406A and others. The HCFCs has various applications as per the refrigeration and air-conditioning.

Based on the refrigeration, the market has been bifurcated into domestic, commercial, transportation and industrial. On the basis of air conditioning, the market has been bifurcated into domestic, commercial, transportation, industrial, and others (stationary air conditioning and mobile air conditioning).

Geographically, the HCFCs market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific and the rest of the world market are considered to be the fastest growing markets globally.

There are several factors that lead to the market growth as well as restrain the market growth such a strict rules and regulation. China is considered to have the largest production of the HCFCs.

APAC is also referred as the dominating market in the global HCFC market.

Market Segmentation

Global Hcfcs Market, By Refrigerant Type

R-22

R-124

R-142B

Global Hcfcs Market, By Blend Type

R-401A

R-401B

R-401C

OTHERS

Global hcfcs market, by application

Refrigeration

Domestic

Commercial

Transportation

Industrial

Air-conditioning

Domestic

Commercial

Transportation

Industrial

Others (stationary air-conditioning, mobile air conditioning)

