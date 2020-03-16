Global Acoustic Insulation Market described in a new report

Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019-2025
The global acoustic insulation market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. One of the major factors that are driving the global acoustic insulation industry is owing to the rising industrialization and construction projects across the globe.
For instance, the government of India is making a project named ‘Bharatmala’ which is going to connect every part of the country through one road network, it is primarily aiming for increasing mobility and betterment of transport services. Moreover, population growth and urbanization are important factors that require improved infrastructure facilities in the country which further results in more construction projects and ultimately drives the market.
Acoustic insulation is a method for attenuation, dampening or controlling of sound and noise levels for the improvement of the environment. Acoustic designing is an architectural and construction-intensive dimension and is used for the development of acoustic isolation systems for the proper acoustic performance of buildings.
Acoustic insulation materials are capable of substantially reducing the sound passing through. Rock wool is one of the most commonly used materials because of its several benefits such as acoustic & thermal proofing, thermal resistance, and easy installation process.
In addition, there is a high demand for Rockwool mostly in developing economies owing to the low cost of the material. Other acoustic insulation materials include mineral wool, soundproof fiberglass, acoustic foam, mass loaded vinyl and so on.
Further, there is a high demand for acoustic insulation products from the transportation sector that is fueling market growth. There are various regulations and standards amended by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to control the excessive noise generated by transportation vehicles.
These regulations are contributing significantly to market growth. In addition, rising noise pollution across the globe is also contributing to the market growth.
According to the Center for London, there is a wide range of evidence that confirms that long-term exposure to noise pollution has tremendous negative effects on human health. Some of the most common health issues include hypertension, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, child development, and dementia among others.
Further, the foamed plastics provide a better noise barrier, however, the high cost of material can prove to be a significant obstruction in the growth of the market.
Global Acoustic Insulation Market Segmentation
By Type
- Glass Wool
- Rock Wool
- Plastic Foam
- Other (Cellulose & Aerogel)
By Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Aerospace
- Manufacturing Industry
- Other (Automotive)
Regional Analysis
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
