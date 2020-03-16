Valve Remote Control System Market investigated in the latest research

Global Valve Remote Control System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Pneumatic Valve Remote Control System, Electric Valve Remote Control System, Hydraulic Valve Remote Control System, and Electro-Hydraulic Valve Remote Control System), by Product Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Diaphragm Valve, Globe Valve, and Others), and by End-User (Marine, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Manufacturing, and Others) and Forecast 2019– 2025
Global valve remote control system market is growing significantly at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The rise in adoption of automation system in the construction and manufacturing sector is expected to drive the global valve remote control system market.
Besides, the high adoption of the automated controlling system in the oil & gas industry creates a significant growth for the valve remote control system market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for effective and easy maintenance equipment that can increase the overall efficiency of the system has positively affected the sales of the valve remote control system in the market.
Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization open a new window for the growth of the valve remote control system. One of the key trends scrutinized in the emerging economies includes rising investment in the offshore oil & natural gas exploration projects, thus, propelling the growth of the valve remote control system market.
Key Players - Baccara GEVA, Bimba Manufacturing Co., BY Controls, Inc., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Dennis Nakakaita, SA, Emerson Electric Co., HIVAL Co.
Ltd., HYDAC Pty Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA
The global valve remote control system market is segmented into type, product type, and end-user. In terms of type, the market is classified into a pneumatic valve remote control system, electric valve remote control system, hydraulic valve remote control system, and electro-hydraulic valve remote control system.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into the ball valve, butterfly valve, diaphragm valve, globe valve, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into marine, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, manufacturing, and others.
Pneumatic controlled valve system offers better protection to the actuator or valves since it is more reliable than hydraulic or electric control valve. The pneumatic control valves are widely used in the palletizers and de-palletizer, cranes & hoist conveyers’ system, in the developing countries of Europe and North America.
Thus, this segment holds a significant share in the market and is expected to retain at its position in the market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Global Valve Remote Control System Market by Type
Pneumatic Valve Remote Control System
Electric Valve Remote Control System
Hydraulic Valve Remote Control System
Electro-Hydraulic Valve Remote Control System
Global Valve Remote Control System Market by Valve Type
Ball Valve
Butterfly Valve
Diaphragm Valve
Globe Valve
Others (Safety Valve and Plug Valve)
Global Valve Remote Control System Market by End-User
Marine
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Manufacturing
Others (Power Generation)
