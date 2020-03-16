Ice Melter Market size to obtain 3869.48 mn by 2026 end according to demand forecasts

This report focuses on Ice Melter volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ice Melter market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

Analysts of QY Research have lately published a report titled, Global Ice Melter Market Research Report 2020. This report encompasses all-inclusive analysis of the global Ice Melter industry, focusing on the key factors influencing its growth.

The market size for Ice Melter was valued at US$ 3800.75 Mn in 2019. It is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 3869.48 Mn by 2026 end, expanding at a sluggish CAGR of 0.34% from 2020 to 2026.

Restriction Usage of Ice Melter to Act as a Major Limitation to Market Growth

Usage of Ice Melter is restricted only to certain climatic regions, which may hamper the Ice Melter market growth in the coming years. Also, excessive use of Ice Melter can damage the vegetation, concrete, and asphalt, thus acting as a major challenge for the manufacturers of Ice Melter.

However, growing need for effective tools to remove ice and prevent slip and fall accidents in the snowy areas may drive the Ice Melter market in future.

Alaskan launches Premium Ice Melter Shaker

Key companies functioning in the global Ice Melter market include Cargill, K+S, Compass Minerals, Nouryon, Green Earth Deicer, Kissner, Maine Salt, OxyChem, General Atomics, Ossian, Shouguang Xinhai, Blank Industries, Xynyth, BCA Products, Alaskan, and Weifang Yuding.

For instance, one of the key manufacturers, Alaskan has launched 5403500 Premium Ice Melter Shaker Jug 5kg. This product is known for its quick start melting and long lasting performance.

Moreover, it is suitable for steps and walkways and is gentle on concrete and grass.

Liquid Ice Melter to Gain Popularity over Solid in Future

On the basis of type, the global Ice Melter market is segregated into Liquid Ice Melter and Solid Ice Melter. Liquid Ice Melter is gaining increased demand over Solid Ice Melter as it starts melting ice immediately on contact.

Other benefits offered by liquid Ice Melter include no leftover residue, eco-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. Based on application, analysts have segmented the global Ice Melter market into Road, Airport, Port, Household, and others.

Roads form the major application of Ice Melter on account of growing need to reduce the traffic accidents in the snowy roads and pathways.

Strong Manufacturing Base to Drive the Market in North America

Strong manufacturing base in the US and Canada is one of the key factors driving the Ice Melter market in North America. Numerous cities situated in Japan and Canada generally witness heavy snowfall, eventually creating demand for Ice Melter in these regions.

Also, countries covered by the Arctic region are anticipated to generate robust demand for effective de-icing tools, Ice Melter being one of them.

