Pilates and Yoga Studios Market to see strong growth of $215.81 billion by 2025 according to a new research report

The Pilates & yoga studios market experiences continuous growth among the people across the. The studios provide fitness sessions coupled with coaching and motivation needed to achieve fitness and other health benefits. It focuses on core strength, along with stimulating and rejuvenating the entire body.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pilates and yoga studios market held $87.92 billion in 2017, and is expected to garner $215.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, competitive scenario, key segments, top winning strategies, and leading market players.

Pilates & yoga studios can be defined as be a single room or a structure with multiple classrooms equipped with props and equipment used for Pilates and yoga. It can also be defined as the buildings or other places where Pilates & yoga classes can be conducted.

Pilates is a form of exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving body flexibility and postural alignment, while yoga is an entire compendium of exercises designed to stimulate and rejuvenate the body and mind.

The top factors influencing the growth of pilates & yoga studios market include increase in health consciousness, rise in obese population across world, initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, health benefits associated with yoga & Pilates and celebrity endorsement & promotion. The major factor that limits the growth of the Pilates & yoga studios market is the presence of numerous substitutes.

Increased awareness regarding health & fitness is expected to significantly drive the growth of the pilates & yoga studios market.

Although fitness consciousness is higher in urban areas, the market is expected to witness steady growth in semi-urban areas of the developing economies.

Based on activity, the yoga classes segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, it accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its lead status by 2025.

This is due to the increase in adoption of yoga for balancing the stress of daily routine. Yoga does not only decrease levels of anxiety and depression but also hinders the onset of chronic diseases including obesity & diabetes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025. Moreover, it is expected register more than one-third of the market share in terms of revenue by 2025.

This is attributed to the increase in consumer spending on wellbeing, health, and fitness across countries including India and China. The report also analyzes Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key leading players operating in the Pilates and Yoga Studios industry are Alona Pilates, Authentic Pilates Ltd., Body & Soul yoga club(China), Core Pilates, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio, M Pilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC., and Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC.

