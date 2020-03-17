Container Orchestration Market is creating a high interest for investors by 2026 according to a new research report

The Objective of the "Container Orchestration Market" report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Container Orchestration industry over the forecast years. Container Orchestration Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 to 2026 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global container orchestration market was estimated at $332.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in adoption of application container technology, increase in implementation of micro-services, and rise in popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms drive the growth of the global container orchestration market. On the other hand, lack of cloud architect skills required for operating the container orchestration tools impedes the growth to some extent.

Nevertheless, usage of container orchestration for IoT devices and rise in investment in application container technology are expected to create a number of opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global container orchestration market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The rise in adoption of container orchestration platform due to its multiple advantages and availability of open source container orchestration tools are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.2% by the end of 2026. As these services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing container orchestration procedures in the initial phase of deployment.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than two-third of the global container orchestration market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2026. As containerization is becoming an important accelerator for large enterprises to continue to be agile at releasing new features and products at scale, and to fulfil the growing business needs.

At the same time, the SMEs segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the study period. This is due to increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies and gradual understanding of the process of container orchestration.

The global container orchestration industry includes some of the key market players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2iQ, Inc., Docker Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rancher, Red Hat, Inc., and SUSE.

North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global container orchestration market. As major market players that offer advanced container orchestration solutions are present in this region.

Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 22.2% by 2026. This is due to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and containerization to enhance resource utilization and benefit from the scalable cloud architecture.