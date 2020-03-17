Advanced Visualization Market reviews size, growth, leaders and forecast report 2023

The advanced visualization market is progressing with an 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The advanced visualization market is expected to attain a value of $3,843.8 million by 2023, progressing with an 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). The key factors responsible for the prosperity of the market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare expenditures, demand for efficient and early diagnosis, aging population, awareness about the benefits of advanced visualization tools, and technological advancements in the field.

The effective study of data acquired through diagnostic or medical imaging systems in healthcare settings is referred to as advanced visualization.

On the basis of product and services, the advanced visualization market is divided into hardware & software and services. The higher revenue to the market was contributed by the hardware & software division in 2016.

The division is expected to retain its position during the forecast period as well due to the technological advancements happening in the field and the growing demand for early and efficient diagnosis of diseases. However, services are predicted to grow at the faster pace during the forecast period, as they help in implementing new technologies via technical or software assistance.

The major end-users in the advanced visualization market are imaging centers, hospitals, and others.

Among these, hospitals held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2013–2016), and the category is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is primarily attributed to the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing demand for visualization products in hospitals.

Imaging centers, however, are expected to grow with the highest pace during the forecast period due to the surging aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

Another factor leading to the growth of the advanced visualization market is the technological advancements that are taking place in the field. Advancements in magnetic resonance imaging have led to improved image quality.

Moreover, better visualization of congenital birth defects and multi-planar view of fetal hearts have become possible due to the advancements in the 3D and 4D ultrasound technology. Live-motion viewing of the baby’s organs and heartbeat is possible via the advanced 4D ultrasound technology.

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY PROUCT AND SERVICE

Hardware and Software

Services Implementation Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting/Optimization Services Training and Education Services



GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY TYPE OF SOLUTION

Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions

Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY IMAGING TYPE

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Radiotherapy

Nuclear Medicine

Others

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Radiology/Interventional Radiology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Vascular

Neurology

Others

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY END USER

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Others