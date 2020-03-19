Malnutrition and Poor Diets Constitute Drivers the Nutritional Analysis Market according to a new research report

Nutritional analysis has been increasing in the global market due to the rise in consumer awareness, implementation of food safety and nutritional labeling regulations, globalization of food trade, and advancement in technology.

The nutritional analysis market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 5.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022. The World Health Organization and governments have been taking initiatives to frame nutrition policies & regulations and to implement them; this is expected to fuel the demand for nutritional analysis in the next five years.

Lack of food control infrastructure and nutrition labeling policies is one of the major restraints for the market.

Beverages segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the nutritional analysis market

The nutritional analysis service is used for analyzing nutritional contents of various food products such as beverages, snacks, bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces, dressings, and condiments, dairy & desserts, edible fats & oils, fruits & vegetables, and baby food. The beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2016.

To match the increasing demand for beverages, the manufactures develop and launch wide range of new beverage products, which in turn has increased the demand for nutritional analysis for product testing and nutrition labeling.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the nutritional analysis market

The Asia-pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for nutritional analysis. Growth in this region is driven by various rules & regulations implemented by different countries.

Food security standards are getting stringent year-on-year to ensure safer supply of food to individuals in local and foreign countries. Governments have put various regulations related to food nutrition labeling in place for consumers, producers, and regulators.

The nutritional analysis market is dominated by key players such as Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), and Bureau Veritas S.A.

(France).

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the nutritional analysis market across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as parameter, product type, objective, and region.

Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.