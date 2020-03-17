Dairy Alternatives Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2019-2025
Dairy alternatives can be made from a number of ingredients that include soya, almonds, coconut, rice, and others such as hemp and oats. Soya milk constitutes several minerals such as zinc, sodium, calcium, and potassium.
This milk reduces cholesterol levels and hence is popular among heart patients. Further, protein content in soya milk is same in amount as that in cow milk that increase its consumption among the consumers, which in turn is expected to drive overall industry.
Further, the global dairy alternatives market is experiencing a significant market growth due to rising trends towards vegan diet, and rising cases of milk allergies and lactose intolerance.
Some of the key players contributing in the industry are Hain Celestial Group Inc., CP Kelco, ADM Company; Vitsoy International Holding Ltd., WhiteWave Foods Company, Daiya Foods Inc., Nutriops S.L., Eden Foods Inc., OATLY AB, Blue Diamond Growers Inc., and Freedom Foods Group Ltd. Companies are investing extensively in R&D to produce new products and sustain their position in a competitive environment.
New products, technologies, and method such as enzymatic liquefaction and Ultra High Processing (UHT) are being used for the efficient manufacturing of dairy alternative products and is providing a new outlook to the dairy alternatives industry.
The rise in the consumption of enzymes such as proteinase, amylases, and pectinases are creating a way for dairy alternatives.
Global Dairy Alternatives Market Segmentation
By Type
- Soya milk
- Almond milk
- Coconut milk
- Others (Hemp)
By Application
- Food
- Beverages
By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arla Foods Inc.
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Cargill, Inc.
- CP Kelco U.S. Inc.
- Daiya Foods Inc.
- Döhler GmbH
- Earth’s Own Food Co. Inc.
- Eden Foods, Inc.
- Freedom Foods Group Ltd.
