Eye Tracking Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

An eye tracker is a device for measuring eye positions and eye movement. Eye tracking involves measuring of either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head.

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the head-mounted eye tracker segment dominated the eye tracking market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered by eye-tracking technology.

Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in the rapid growth of eye tracking in new applications such as lie-detecting systems and video gaming industry.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4615

Key Benefits:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global eye tracking market.

In-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2024, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Eye Tracking Market Key Segments:

By Type

Head-mounted eye trackers

Remote eye trackers

By Application

Assistive communication

Academic research

Consumer behavior research

Usability testing

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Military & Aerospace

Others

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/4615

The report features a competitive scenario of the eye tracking market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players in the global market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.