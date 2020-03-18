Atherectomy Devices Market scope and opportunities analysis 2020 – 2027 available in the latest report

Atherectomy is a surgical procedure which is performed to remove atherosclerotic plaque from diseased arteries, without affecting the rest vessel wall. Atherectomy devices are effectively used in the treatment of coronary and peripheral arterial diseases. Atherosclerotic plaques are localized in either coronary or peripheral arterial vasculature and have different characteristics depending on the texture of the plaque. These devices are differently designed to either cut, shave, sand or vaporize plaques, depending on their characteristics.

The growth of the global atherectomy devices market can be attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increase in research activities in the field of atherectomy across the world. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) are likely to add novel opportunities for the global atherectomy devices market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into rotational atherectomy systems, directional atherectomy systems, orbital atherectomy systems, photo-ablative (laser) atherectomy systems and support devices. By application the market is classified as Cardiovascular Applications, Peripheral Vascular Applications and Neurovascular Applications.

Based on end user, the atherectomy devices market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and research laboratories & academic institutes.

