Europe Self Driving or Autonomous Car Market trend, competition analysis and forecast to 2030 details shared in the report

European Fully Autonomous Car Market Projected to Reach 4.0 Million Units in Near Future. The European fully autonomous car market is expected to reach up to four million units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.4% during the period 2023–2030.

In the European region, about 230 people each day and approximately 83,000 people every year die due to road accidents, according to the World Health Organization. While vehicles have made life immensely easy for everyone, road traffic, deaths, and serious injuries caused because of road accidents and crashes are the ugly side of road transportation.

Road accidents can be mainly attributed to human error; drivers’ failure to pay attention, keeping unsafe distance from the vehicle moving in front, and inappropriate speed are just some errors which lead to road fatalities. Because of these reasons, there is a growing need for a safer and more-efficient driving option.

Autonomous cars are expected to become the go-to option for people, who want to prioritize safe road transportation, in the coming years.

Such cars can be semi-autonomous or fully autonomous: semi-autonomous cars are not self-driving but may be able to deaccelerate, accelerate, or stop without human intervention, depending on their level of automation. A fully autonomous car, however, does not require a human to drive them safely, as these vehicles have software and sensors to navigate, control, and drive themselves.

In the coming years, the European autonomous car market for fully autonomous models is predicted to reach 4.0 million units, advancing with a CAGR of 37.4%, as per P&S Intelligence.

The demand for commercial autonomous cars is expected to be more than that for personal ones in the near future. This would be due to the rising deployment of fully autonomous cars for commercial purposes.

The car ownership scenario is also changing in the European region because of the increasing availability of shared autonomous cars.

The use of autonomous cars as mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) is projected to result in their increasing demand. Risk factors, such as those related to car crashes (as mentioned above), are quite high in traditional car sharing services.

Due to this, service providers are expected to focus on the autonomous technology, and large fleet operators are predicted to be among the early adopters of fully autonomous cars. Furthermore, since the operational cost of conventional cars is higher, ride sharing services on autonomous cars will be much more cost-effective for service providers.

Because of all these advantages, different car manufacturers and technology companies are increasing their focus on the development of autonomous taxis or robo-taxis. Take for instance Navya, a French start-up, which launched its first autonomous taxi in 2018.

Similarly, Waymo and Alphabet have joined forces in order to introduce robo-taxi services in Europe in the near future.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry has made possible the development of level 4 and 5 autonomous cars. The development of several technologies, such as virtual assistance, driver monitoring, natural language interface, gesture recognition, speech recognition, and eye tracking, has been due to the penetration of AI.

In addition to this, AI has also helped in the development of the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), which includes driver condition evaluation systems, radar-based detection units, camera-based machine vision systems, and sensor fusion engine control units. Thus, because of the integration of AI, the demand for autonomous cars in the European region is predicted to increase significantly in the coming years.

The research offers market size of the European autonomous car market for the period 2014–2030.

EUROPE AUTONOMOUS CAR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Autonomy

Semi-Autonomous Car Level 1 Level 2 Level 3

Fully Autonomous Car Level 4 Level 5



Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Market Segmentation by Application

Personal

Commercial

Market Segmentation by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe