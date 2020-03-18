Duty Free Retailing Market interpreted by a new report

The duty-free retailing market is nothing but a channel that offers products to international travelers. However, it is a substantial source of income as well as it offers the huge number of marketing opportunities.

In addition to this, the increasing popularity of the travel &tourism industry across the globe is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the global duty-free retailing market. Moreover, the duty-free retailing offers temporary spaces and it also provides additional time to consumers after security check-in and enables them for improved shopping experience e for the international products.

Likewise, the growing focus on digitalizing the retailing operations, so that the industries can increase their profits, and it may gain sales in the global duty-free retailing market. In addition to this, the rising demand for retail chains which provides luxury and premium brands of the number of different products is growing the process of the global duty-free retailing market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the duty-free retailing channel provide value to travelers, improve their experience while traveling, as well as add value to the number of economical activities. In addition, the low consumer interest in shopping across airports is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global duty-free retailing market at such stores.

The huge number of companies are making partnership with duty-free stores to introduce their exclusive or limited products that is also a significant factor contributing to the growing demand for the global duty-free retailing market. For instance, in 2018, Lindt introduced three novel limited edition chocolates.

However, these new chocolate chocolates were hugely available at all the Dufry shops of main airports across the Brazil region. In addition to this, in 2019, the two companies made partnership again to introduce Lindt's limited edition chocolates with pistachio flavors that were made available for Dufry stores.

In addition, duty-free retailing includes an increasing list of ancillary offerings. Moreover, for some of the carriers such as ultra-low-cost as well as low-cost, the development in the magnitude and the scope of ancillary revenues has become the major components to their operations, enabling them to provide reduced ticket rates and stimulating the demand for airlines.

Service providers operating in the duty-free retailing market implementing number of strategies to gain their market existence across the globe, that may include collaboration, partnership, merger and acquisition, research and development, products launching, and many others.

Based on regional diversification, Europe, North America, MEA, APAC, and Latin America are identified as core regional hubs in global duty free retailing market. Some of the leading players comprise, Dufry, LVMH, Dubai Duty Free, Lotte Duty Free, and Gebr.

Heinemann are some of the fore runners in global duty free retailing market.

Key segments of the global duty free retailing market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Perfumes & Cosmetics

Alcohol

Tobacco Goods

Confectionary & Food

Fashion & Accessories

Watches & Jewellery

Others (stationary, electronics,.)

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Airports

Onboard Aircrafts

Seaports

Train Stations

Others (Downtown shops)

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Russia

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

KSA

UAE

Egypt

Rest of MEA

