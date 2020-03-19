Chinese Vacuum Pump Market report edited by leading research firm

The rapid expansion of the chemical & pharmaceutical industry is contributing significantly to the growth of the Chinese vacuum pump market. In 2018, the Chinese vacuum pump market generated $1.2 billion and is projected to advance at an 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth due to the expanding chemical & pharmaceutical industry, rising demand from the semiconductor industry, and increasing demand for dry vacuum pumps.

Vacuum pump is used for removing gas molecules from a confined space in order to create a partial vacuum. The device applies a suction force using different techniques for removing the fluid from a sealed volume.

When type is taken into consideration, the vacuum pump market in China is categorized into momentum transfer, positive displacement, regenerative, and others (which include venturi vacuum pump, steam ejector, and entrapment pump).

Among these, the market was dominated by the positive displacement category during the historical period (2014–2018) and is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as well, both in terms of value and volume. This category is further classified into rotary vane, dry screw pump, liquid ring, diaphragm, piston pump, and others.

In terms of application, the Chinese vacuum pump market is divided into semiconductor & electronics, mining & general, oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, energy & power, and others (which include pulp & paper industry and medical applications).

Out of these, the chemical & pharmaceutical application accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period and is predicted to retain its position during the forecast period, in terms of value. This is because vacuum pumps are widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry.

Request to Get the Sample Report