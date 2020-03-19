NVH Testing Market worth 2.21 Billion USD by 2023 interpreted by a new report

NVH testing market to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2016 to USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period

According to the new market research report "NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise, Pass-by-noise, Noise Mapping, Sound Power, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality, Building Acoustics, Human Vibration, Product Vibration), Type, End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", the NVH testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.72 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the NVH testing market is the adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system.

Emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions and advancement in sensor and processor technologies are the key opportunities for the players in the NVH testing market.

Browse 66 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on "NVH Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

Hardware is expected to hold a larger share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023

On the basis of type, hardware accounted for a larger share of the NVH testing market in 2016. Increasing use of mechanical and electronic components in automotive, aircraft, and industrial machinery has led to the dominance of hardware in the NVH testing market.

Hardware is further classified into sensors and transducers, analyzers, meters, data acquisition systems, signal conditioners, and shakers and controllers.

Automotive and transportation is expected to hold the largest share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023

On the basis of end user, the NVH testing market for automotive and transportation held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016.

Advancements in vehicle technology and increasing use of the semiconductor content in vehicles, as well as increasing challenges to test them during the design and development process, has led to the dominance of automotive and transportation in the NVH testing market.

Telecom testing application to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The NVH testing market for the telecom testing application is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Advancement in telecommunications technology affecting features of design including generation of acoustic noise and its impact on human lives have driven the demand for the telecom testing application in the NVH testing market.

North America to hold the largest share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023

North America held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. North America is the most technologically advanced and has the presence of major automotive and aerospace and defense companies; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing applications in this region.

Moreover, the presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers is expected to support the growth of the NVH testing market in North America.

Major players in the NVH testing market are National Instruments (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Meßsysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), and Signal.X (US).