Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market industry analysis, size, share, growth and forecast - 2019 to 2025 available in the latest report

Virtualized EPC market is expected to grow from USD 756.4 Million in 2018 to USD 7,975.3 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52% during the forecast period.

Virtualized EPC Market Report aims to estimate the market size and growth potential of the global market across multiple sectors such as components (solutions and services), deployment types, end users, use cases and geography. The report's main objectives are to provide a detailed analysis of the key factors influencing market growth (drivers, limits, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and recent developments), analyze market opportunities for stakeholders, and provide details about the competitive environment.

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core key manufacturers in this market include:

Ericsson (Sweden)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Affirmed Networks (US)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Mavenir (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Cisco Systems (US)

Athonet (Italy)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Samsung (South Korea)

ExteNet Systems (US)

Telrad Networks (Israel)

Core Network Dynamics (Germany)

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market research report includes the depth analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2025 considering 2018 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are determined for the forecast period (2019-2025).

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud

On-premises

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Telecom Operator

Enterprise

The report titled "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market - Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast - 2019 - 2025" offers overview of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core industry covering market definitions, product classifications, and key vendors in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market considering competitive landscape, current market trends, and key driving factors prevailing in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core industry.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Report

What was the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

