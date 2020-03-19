New release: High-frequency Trading Market industry analysis, size, share, trends, growth and forecast 2025

High-frequency Trading Market: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast - 2019 to 2025
High-Frequency Trading (HFT) is an automated trading platform used by large investment banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors that uses powerful computers to process large orders at very high speed.
OMR recently published new report titled "High-frequency Trading Market - global trends, market share, industry size, growth, opportunities, and market forecast - 2019-2025" to its portfolio. This latest industry research study analyses the High-frequency Trading Market by different segments, companies, and regions.
By the type, the market is primarily split into
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
By the application, this report covers the following segments
- Investment Banks
- Funds
- Personal Investors
- Others
The High-frequency Trading key manufacturers in this market include:
- Virtu Financial
- KCG
- DRW Trading
- Optiver
- Tower Research Capital
- Flow Traders
- Hudson River Trading
- Jump Trading
- RSJ Algorithmic Trading
- Spot Trading
- Sun Trading
- Tradebot Systems
- IMC
- Quantlab Financial
- Teza Technologies
High-frequency Trading Market research report includes the depth analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2025 considering 2018 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are determined for the forecast period (2019-2025).
The report titled "High-frequency Trading Market - Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast - 2019 - 2025" offers overview of the High-frequency Trading industry covering market definitions, product classifications, and key vendors in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global High-frequency Trading Market considering competitive landscape, current market trends, and key driving factors prevailing in the High-frequency Trading industry.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global High-frequency Trading industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by High-frequency Trading Market Report
- What was the High-frequency Trading Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of High-frequency Trading Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the High-frequency Trading Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
