New release: High-frequency Trading Market industry analysis, size, share, trends, growth and forecast 2025

High-Frequency Trading (HFT) is an automated trading platform used by large investment banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors that uses powerful computers to process large orders at very high speed.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

The High-frequency Trading key manufacturers in this market include:

Virtu Financial

KCG

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global High-frequency Trading industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by High-frequency Trading Market Report

What was the High-frequency Trading Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of High-frequency Trading Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the High-frequency Trading Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

