Radiation Dose Monitoring Market: application segment insight described in a new market report

ReportsnReports.com publish a new report titled Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Radiation Dose Monitoring market by the forecast period.

Exposure t- ionizing radiation used in medical imaging processes has left patients with an increased risk of cancer rather than alleviating such hazards. This, as a result, has necessitated the implementation of radiation dose monitoring systems across the world.

The demand for radiation dose monitoring is rising globally in line with changing laws in developed nations, which require recording of dosage along with increasing public pressure from patients and mass media. Thus, the global radiation dose monitoring market is anticipated t- reach a value of USD 3.76 Bn by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

#Download Sample PDF Brochure @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1897850

Companies covered:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Philips Healthcare

3. Landauer

4. Sectra

5. Mirion Technologies, Inc.

6. Fuji Electric

7. Ludlum

8. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

9. Medic Vision Imaging Solutions, Ltd.

10. Novarad Corporation



Device segment insights:



The radiation dosimeters dominated the market with a share of nearly 75% in 2017. It is expected t- expand at a higher CAGR as compared t- area process monitor during the forecasted period.

This is mainly due t- rise in the number of radiological procedures, rising awareness among the public with regard t- radiation exposure, and the increase in the number of nuclear facilities worldwide.



Type segment insights:



Owing t- fostering demand of radiation dose monitors across the globe, the hardware and software market together accounted for more than 90% of the market share in 2017. On the other hand, the need t- train consumers and service providers helped the service market grow at the highest rate during the forecasted period.



Application segment insights:



The rise in radiology procedures throughout the world and the increase in government initiatives towards radiation dose measurement, enabled the radiography market t- have the highest market share of nearly 55% in 2017. This sector is als- expected t- have the highest growth rate in the given forecast period.

In addition t- that, tomography is expected t- follow the radiography market in terms of growth rate.



Regional insights:



North America has been leading the market with a share of nearly 45% in 2017. This is mainly attributed t- the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, nuclear power plants, and global players in this region.

However, with rising patient population base and growing initiatives towards establishment of nuclear power plants, the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets are expected t- witness the highest growth rate in comparison t- developed nations in the coming five years.



#Download Sample PDF Brochure @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1897850

News From ReportsnReports

Category: Market Research Publishers and Retailers Company about: ReportsnReports.com provides market research reports to industries, individuals and organizations with an objective of helping them in their decision-making process. Our library of 400,000+ industry & country research reports covers 5000+ micro markets. Email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .