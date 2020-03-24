Feed Acidulants Market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2023 according to a new research report

Increasing consumption of meat and dairy products drives the market for feed acidulants.

The feed acidulants market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2018 to USD 3.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising consumption of meat and dairy products, the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the ban of antibiotics in the European Union (EU).

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the major revenue generating region in the feed acidulants market, the region is experiencing higher developments in the feed production and feed additives. With the rapid economic growth in the region, the demand for meat and dairy products is projected to increase, particularly in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand for both domestic consumption as well as exports.

The increasing demand for protein-rich livestock feed in New Zealand and Australia has led to growth in demand for feed acidulants for better and enhanced quality of meat and dairy products. Additionally, milk production in the Asia Pacific region was more than 40% (or more than one-third of the total milk production in the world) in 2016.

Being the largest region in terms of both volume and value, consumers belong to varied economic strata, with varying food habits and demands.

Scope of the report:

On the basis of type, the feed acidulants market has been segmented as follows:

Propionic acid

Formic acid

Citric acid

Lactic acid

Sorbic acid

Malic acid

Acetic acid

Others (fumaric acid, tartaric acid, butyric acid, and benzoic acid)

On the basis of animal type, the feed acidulants market has been segmented as follows:

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Equine

On the basis of compound, the feed acidulants market has been segmented as follows:

Blended

Single

On the basis of form, the feed acidulants market has been segmented as follows:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of function, the feed acidulants market has been segmented as follows:

pH control

Feed efficiency

Flavor

On the basis of region, the feed acidulants market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW (Africa and the Middle East)

By compound, the blended segment is projected to be the largest contributor to feed acidulants market during the forecast period.

The use of blended acidulants compound is a new market development, with single compound acidulants still being used widely. However, their usage has increased significantly over the years, making it the more prominent one among both.

Blended acidulant compounds help reduce the presence of harmful microorganisms in feed, in addition to promoting beneficial microbial growth in the gut. Conversely, the addition of antibiotics inhibits the growth of any microorganisms, even if they are beneficial to the livestock.