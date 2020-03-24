Factory Automation Market to hit $368.37 billion by 2025 at 8.8% CAGR according to a new research report

Increase in demand for automation for qualitative and reliable manufacturing, especially in India and Japan and surge in adoption of industry 4.0 are expected to propel the growth of the global factory automation market. The market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the automotive manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

The global factory automation market accounted for $203.98 billion in 2018 and is estimated to garner $368.37 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The global factory automation market is segmented into control systems, components, end user, and geography. On the basis of control systems, the market is divided into a distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human-machine interface (HMI).

The SCADA segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing more than one-fifth of the market in 2018. However, the PLC segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the market is divided into sensor, controllers, switches & relays, industrial robots, drives, and others. The industrial robots segment held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the market.

However, the drives segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% through 2025.

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into automotive manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas processing, mining, and others. The automotive manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

However, the other segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The report provides analysis of the major market players including Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Incorporation, Siemens, Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Omron Corporation, GE Company, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.