Graph Database Market from $651 million in 2018 to reach $3,731 million by 2026 with CAGR 24.5% according to a new research report

Increase in adoption of graph database software in the healthcare industry, rise in application areas, and surge in requirement for enhanced response time & accuracy in finding out new data correlations drive the growth in the global graph database market

Upsurge in usage of virtualization in big data analytics and technological advancements in graph database would offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is due to high dependence on data and need to manage complex data sets.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in digitization, leveraging information-intensive technologies for gaining a competitive advantage, and utilization of emerging technologies such as IoT, mobility cloud, and others.

The global graph database market garnered $651 million in 2018 and is expected to generate $3.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end users, the IT & telecom segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its lion's share by 2026. This is attributed to need to achieve competitive advantage with the critical data sets that are graphs.

However, the transportation & logistics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in adoption of graph database technology for fast computation, localized door-to-door service of goods among sellers and buyers, and requirement to upscale their business to include the supply chain.

Based on component, the software segment held the dominant market share, with nearly three-fourths of the total revenue in 2018, and is estimated to continue its leadership position by 2026. This is due to rise in need for innovative software as the traditional database management software are not able to handle the enormous amount of data.

However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to adoption of services to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms during the process.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include DataStax, Franz Inc., Neo4j, Inc., Oracle Corporation, OrientDB, MongoDB, Objectivity Inc., Stardog Union Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. This study includes graph database market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

