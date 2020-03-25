Industrial Refrigeration Market will witness a CAGR of 4.9% through 2026 discussed in a new market research report

Based on offering, industrial refrigerators segment dominated the global industrial refrigeration market in 2018, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on refrigerant type, the HFCs segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Industrial refrigeration systems are used for cooling gigantic freezers and refrigeration plants that are used in food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others. They are also used in the production industry wherein they are used for cooling various industrial equipment.

The global industrial refrigeration marketaccounted for $19,666 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $29,133 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 43.8% share of the global industry, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

In addition, these systems provide controlled temperature conditions for food & beverage products to retain their freshness, taste, and prevent microbial contamination. These factors fuel the demand for refrigeration systems in the market.

However, high energy cost for operations and maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems restrict the global industrial refrigeration market growth.

There is high demand for ammonia-based refrigeration systems, as these systems prevent the release of ozone depletion substances (ODS) and maximizes the recycling ability of refrigerants.

The compressors segment accounted for the highest share of 32.0% in the component industrial refrigeration market.

The industrial refrigerators segment secured the highest share of 54.8% in the global market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In terms of type, the stationary refrigeration segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in the coming years.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on offering, the industrial refrigerators segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on component, the compressors segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on refrigerant type, the HFCs segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on application, the meat, poultry, & fish segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

The key players analyzed in global digital textile printing machine market are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.

