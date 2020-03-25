On-Board Connectivity Market value expected to garner $ 36,842.3 million by 2025 according to a new research report

Surge in IT expenditure in the maritime, aviation, and railway industries, significant increase in disposable income of consumers, and rise in number of airline passengers in past few years facilitate the growth in the global on-board connectivity market

Increase in number of air passenger worldwide and rise in the growth of disposable income have fueled the growth of the global on-board connectivity market. On the other hand, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity on airplanes and numerous governing frameworks & certification issues in several countries have checked the growth to some extent.

Nevertheless, surge in use of portable electronic devices and growing inclination of people to travel in airlines have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

North America held the major share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements and expansion of leading market players in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the high penetration of mobile devices, advent of cellular technologies, and favorable government regulations related to on-board connectivity in emerging countries such as China and India.

The global on-board connectivity market generated $12.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.84 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the study are ALE International, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Bombardier Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Inmarsat Plc., Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Viasat, Inc.

and others.

Based on application, the entertainment segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2025. This is due to significant rise in demand for entertainment and social media connectivity in maritime, aviation, railway, and road transit vehicles.

However, the communication segment would register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to ability to make phone calls through the satellite-based networks in the airplanes and ships.

Top Impacting Factors Such as -

1. Increase in IT expenditure in the aviation, railway and maritime industry

2. Rise in disposable income of consumers

3. Growth in number of airline passengers

