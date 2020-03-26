Facial Recognition Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Surge in demand for surveillance systems to improve security and rise in application in intelligent signage & physical security drive the growth in the global facial recognition market.

Facial recognition technologies include 2D, 3D, and facial analytics. The 3D facial recognition technology segment holds a significant share in the world facial recognition market, owing to its high accuracy in terms of recognizing facial features as compared to the 2D facial recognition technology.

This segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. 2D technology is also widely used due to its low installation cost and operational ease as it uses 2D appearance recognition.

North America offers lucrative opportunities for market growth, exhibiting a huge demand of facial recognition technology for homeland security and criminal investigation. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to wide use of facial recognition technology in countries such as China, Japan and Australia across various sectors such as defense, law enforcement, physical security, and retail.

The global facial recognition market is expected to generate revenue of $9.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Some of the leading players in the facial recognition market include Cognitec Systems GmbH, NEC Corporation, FaceFirst, Inc., and 3M amongst others.

These players have adopted product development, acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships as their key strategies to strengthen their market position and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in 2015, Cognitec Systems GmbH launched and incorporated a superior version of the face recognition algorithm B9 in FaceVACS-DBScan, one of the its leading facial recognition products.

Facial recognition is primarily used for security purposes, the major ones being homeland security, criminal investigation, ID management, and physical security. However, in the recent years, this technology is also being increasingly used for targeted advertising and marketing purposes, particularly in the retail sector.

This is accomplished through the use of intelligent signage; a digital signage solution with facial recognition capabilities, which enables the retailers to offer tailored messages to the buyers. In the year 2015, homeland security contributed the highest revenue share, accounting for around 21% of the overall market revenue.

From a growth perspective, intelligent signage is likely to be the most prominent application of facial recognition, anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/794

Among the component segments, hardware accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2015, owing to high cost of 2D and 3D cameras. The facial recognition software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Development of effective and efficient facial recognition software applications is expected to drive this market.

Top Impacting Factors Such as -

1. Rising demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security

2. Increasing application in physical security and intelligent signage

3. Technology advancements such as cloud-based services and 3D-based recognition systems

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/794